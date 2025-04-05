FOCO Selling Lakers Bobblehead Of Jerry West For Iconic Jersey Number Series

FOCO released a new bobblehead of Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West as part of their legendary number series.

The bobblehead depicts West in the traditional home Lakers uniform and in an action pose of dribbling. That of course has become the image used for the famed NBA logo for several decades.

West is positioned atop a marbel-textured base that includes his full name on the front, team-colored accents and Lakers logo and text display.

The background has West’s No. 44 jersey number and plaque display of “THE GREATEST NUMBER OF ALL TIME.” Also positioned behind West is a spinning display of 44 numerals.

The bobblehead is limited to 144 units and won’t be restocked once it sells out.

West passed away last summer at 86 years old. The Lakers have honored him by wearing a black No. 44 band on their jersey this season.

Jerry West’s Lakers career

West playing 14 seasons for the Lakers, making the All-Star team each year in addition to 12 All-NBA selections and five All-Defensive selections.

Following the franchise’s move to Los Angeles, West led the organization to their first NBA championship in Southern California during a historic 1971-72 season. West subsequently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the first time in 1979 as a player and then eventually two more times as well.

After his playing career concluded, West remained involved in the Lakers organization and was eventually named general manager in 1982. He helped lead them to five titles during the Showtime era, but also built the “three-peat” roster of the 2000s led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

