FOCO Selling Lakers Bobbleheads Of Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook & Carmelo Anthony

The 75th NBA season officially came to a close with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Although the Los Angeles Lakers endured a disappointing campaign, they are being celebrated by FOCO with new bobbleheads.

Lakers fans have the option to preorder an Anthony Davis bobblehead, or versions of Carmelo Anthony or Russell Westbrook. Each is individually numbered and won’t be restocked once quantities are sold out.

The three Lakers bobbleheads commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, much like prior releases of Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, James, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West.

Davis remains under contract with the Lakers and will be back next year for his fourth season with the team. He figures to be accompanied by Westbrook despite indications the Lakers looked to trade the embattled point guard.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke with Westbrook and relayed he embraced the challenge of improving defensively. Westbrook has a $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season that must be exercised or declined by June 29.

What the future holds for Anthony is much more unclear. He enjoyed a productive season with the Lakers off the bench, endearing himself to the fanbase over the capability of exploding for a barrage of baskets.

If Anthony only ends up spending the one season with the Lakers, it makes his bobblehead from FOCO that much more of a collector’s item.

Anthony previously was selected for a Lakers City Connect bobblehead, which close friend LeBron James also had a version of.

Lakers a match to trade for Gary Trent Jr.?

Among the areas of the roster the Lakers figure to address this offseason is acquiring a 3-and-D wing player.

One potential option could be Gary Trent Jr., as he may be available from the Toronto Raptors for a package involving Kendrick Nunn, Talen-Horton Tucker and a draft pick.

