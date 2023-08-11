FOCO Selling Lakers Bobbleheads Of Pau Gasol & LeBron James

FOCO released new Los Angeles Lakers bobbleheads to commemorate Pau Gasol getting inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and LeBron James being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Both bobbleheads are a limited edition and will not be restocked once quantities sell out. The Gasol bobblehead is individually numbered out of 123 units, while there are 236 available of the James model.

Along with Gasol, the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class includes Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Becky Hammon. Gasol chose Toni Kukoc and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to present him during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Gasol bobblehead specifically focuses on his storied career with the Lakers.

Gasol was traded to the Lakers in 2008 and he proceeded to help them reach the NBA Finals in three consecutive seasons. That stretch culminated with back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

Meanwhile, the James bobblehead has him positioned atop a base that features a counter to represent his career points scored. James passed Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

The remarkable accomplishment has been celebrated by FOCO through the release of multiple James bobbleheads in various iterations.

Pau Gasol career stats with Lakers

In his seven seasons with the Lakers, Gasol averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He was an All-Star from 2009-2011 while being named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2011, and All-NBA Third Team in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol played in 429 games for the Lakers, second only to his 476 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies selected Gasol with the third overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

