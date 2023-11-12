FOCO Selling Lakers California Dream Holiday Sweater

FOCO released a Los Angeles Lakers holiday sweater that is themed after the team’s new California Dream City Edition jersey that is being worn for select games during the 2023-2024 season.

The Lakers holiday sweater combines the team’s coloring and logos with traditional holiday elements. The sweater is available in various sizes for fans of all ages.

The shoulders and waist both feature purple accents while the chest and sleeves are primarily black. Across the front is “Los Angeles Lakers” written in the same triangle design as the City Edition jersey, which was incorporated as an ode to their early basketball days and symbol the team used when they first started playing on the West Coast.

In place of a jersey number, the holiday Lakers sweater features a star at the middle of the triangle text design and within that is an interlocking “LA” logo.

On the back of the sweater is another triangle look with “LAL” lettering. That takes from the Lakers’ City Edition shorts, with the acronym representing both “Los Angeles Lakers” as well as “Leave A Legacy.”

The Lakers’ first time wearing their California Dream uniform is going to be Tuesday, November, 14, for a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies that is part of the new NBA In-Season Tournament.

Lakers holiday gifts

Fans looking for additional Lakers products to get into the holiday spirit can also get fuzzy slippers, ornaments, signage and more from FOCO.

