FOCO Releases Limited Edition “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Bobbleheads

Coinciding with the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which of course stars LeBron James and features Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, among marquee players, FOCO is now selling limited edition bobbleheads inspired from the Warner Bros. film.

The collection of officially licensed bobbleheads showcases an expansive roster of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” characters. In addition to James and Bugs Bunny, fans can collect bobbles featuring Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, the Tasmanian Devil, and Granny.

Each item in the collection features detailed depictions of the film’s stars in their “Tune Squad” uniforms, as well as the immediately recognizable “Space Jam: A New Legacy” logo. Bobbleheads are available individually and via a mini collector’s set.

All of the bobbleheads are priced at $55, and individually numbered/limited in quantities between 360 and 720, dependent on the character selected.

“FOCO is extremely excited to introduce the world to these Space Jam: A New Legacy bobbleheads to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated film,” FOCO licensing director Matthew Katz said in a statement.

“FOCO is confident that a wide range of fans, including those who grew up with and appreciated the original film, as well as a whole new generation of fans, will be eager to add these out-of-this-world bobbles to their collections.”

FOCO has become a go-to distributor of coveted memorabilia, recently releasing a Lakers City Edition bobblehead of James that immediately sold out. Dodgers bobbleheads by FOCO have also been highly sought after and quickly sold.

LeBron attends “Space Jam” premiere

Prior to the theatrical release and the movie being made available for streaming via HBO Max, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was premiered at L.A. Live. James and his family were in attendance for the special event, and so too were Chris Bosh, John Legend and several other stars.

