FOCO Selling Luka Doncic ‘Welcome To Lakers’ Bobblehead

FOCO released a new Luka Doncic bobblehead to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers completing a blockbuster three-trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The bobblehead design is going to feature Doncic in a Lakers uniform and set to FOCO’s popular ‘welcome’ theme whenever a player joins a new team.

The Lakers traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick to the Mavericks for Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. L.A. additionally sent Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Jazz, who also received a future second-round pick.

The trade caught all parties involved by surprise, and LeBron James reportedly was not made aware of the deal beforehand despite his close friendship with Davis.

The 25-year-old is still on the mend from a left calf strain but could make his Lakers debut within the next week. The Lakers’ final three games before the All-Star break are Feb. 8, 10 and 12. The first two of those contests are home games against the Indiana Pacers and Jazz, respectively.

Doncic’s new Lakers bobblehead is a limited edition and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.

Luka Doncic’s reaction to Lakers trade

Being that Doncic was a former Mavericks draft pick, the trade has come with a heightened sense of shock.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level,” Doncic wrote in a statement after the trade. “I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of.

“For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.

“To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.

“Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

The Lakers are scheduled to formally introduce Doncic during a press conference at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

