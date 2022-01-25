FOCO Releases LeBron James Bobblehead To Commemorate NBA Milestone

Although it came in a disappointing home loss for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James reached another milestone against the Indiana Pacers last week by reaching 10,000 career rebounds.

James became the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. He is just the 42nd player in NBA history to reach the rebounding milestone, joining teammates Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan as the only active players with at least 10,000 boards.

FOCO commemorated the accomplishment by releasing a limited-edition bobblehead of James. It’s priced at $65 and numbered out of 406. The bobblehead depicts James pointing toward the sky in celebratory fashion.

FOCO previously released a wide range of “Space Jam” bobbleheads, including individual options for James, Bugs Bunny and other characters from the movie. One of the models had James in a “Space Jam: A New Legacy” uniform alongside Bugs Bunny. The two are on a podium of sorts with a specially-designed Slam Magazine cover serving as a backdrop.

James is in the midst of an impressive individual season, but it’s yet to fully translate to sustained success for the Lakers. Their efforts have been affected by injuries, players missing time due to health and safety protocols, and the process of integrating Russell Westbrook.

LeBron plans to remain aggressive

With Anthony Davis on the verge of returning from a sprained MCL in his left knee, the assumption was it would lighten the load on James.

However, the 19-year veteran made it clear he intends to keep the same level of aggression on offense. “I don’t need to score 30 a night, but I’m in one of the best zones offensively I’ve been in in my career and I don’t plan on stopping it,” James said this week.

“That’s just how I feel. I feel fantastic, shooting the ball extremely well from the field. I didn’t shoot the 3-ball well tonight but all eight of them felt great. Shooting efficient from the free-throw line, shooting efficient from the field, very efficient at the rim.

“So I don’t go into the games saying, ‘Oh, you got to score 30 or you guys don’t have a chance.’ I just play the game, the scoring has just been happening organically. So workload, I don’t even know. I was 18 years old saving a franchise so I don’t understand (the issue).”

