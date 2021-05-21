FOCO Releases LeBron James Lakers City Edition Bobblehead

The Los Angeles Lakers officially are in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after defeating the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling play-in game, and as the team waits to begin their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, FOCO released a limited LeBron James City Edition bobblehead.

The brand is officially licensed by the NBA, MLB and other professional sports leagues. Over the past several weeks FOCO has been releasing a series of Los Angeles Dodgers bobbleheads to celebrate their World Series championship from last season.

Also still available are various bobbleheads and memorabilia from the Lakers winning the title last season as well. The latest James bobblehead is limited to 221 available units and is not expected to be restocked once unavailable.

He is depicted flying through the air for a slam dunk while and fashioned to a circular plaque display that features his name and the “LA” logo.

James fittingly is dressed in the Lakers City Edition uniform that was designed by the late Elgin Baylor for the 2020-21 season. Baylor’s design features lettering that is reminiscent of the Showtime era but with coloring that is an ode to the franchise’s time in Minneapolis.

The Lakers have used their Nike City Edition uniform to allow a franchise icon to create a unique look for each campaign, starting with the 2017-18 season.

Lakers vs. Suns first-round playoff schedule (all times PT)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23, Lakers @ Suns, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25, Lakers @ Suns, 7 p.m., Spectrum SportsNet

Game 3: Thursday, May 27, Suns @ Lakers, 7 p.m., Spectrum SportsNet

Game 4: Sunday, May 30, Suns @ Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1, Lakers @ Suns, TBD, Spectrum SportsNet

Game 6*: Thursday, June 3, Suns @ Lakers, TBD, Spectrum SportsNet

Game 7*: Saturday, June 5, Lakers @ Suns, TBD, Spectrum SportsNet

*if necessary

