FOCO Selling 2000 NBA All-Star Game Bobblehead Of Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal

FOCO is selling a new bobblehead that celebrates San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal earning co-MVP honors of the 2000 NBA All-Star Game that was played at the Oakland Arena, former home of the Golden State Warriors.

The bobblehead portrays Duncan and O’Neal both wearing their respective team uniforms that were permitted during that era of NBA All-Star Game history, and holding the MVP trophy with one hand each.

[BUY HERE: Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal co-MVPs bobblehead]

Across the backdrop are Spurs and Lakers logos, plus an “MVP” text display. Duncan and O’Neal are set atop a base that resembles center court and features the 2000 NBA All-Star Game logo.

Along the front of the bobblehead are text displays of team and player names, plus the date of that year’s All-Star Game, “Most Valuable Players” and secondary Spurs and Lakers logos at the corners.

The unique bobblehead is a limited edition and won’t be restocked once quantities sell out.

Duncan and O’Neal were both starters and are among four duos to ever earn co-MVP honors in NBA All-Star Game history. Duncan finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds while playing 33 minutes in a 137-126 win for the Western Conference. O’Neal had 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

“You already have one of those rings,” O’Neal told Duncan in reference to his NBA championship won with the Spurs in 1999. “So I’m taking the trophy.”

Shaq leads rare NBA All-Star Game MVP history

Other co-MVPs in NBA All-Star Game history include Bob Pettit and Elgin Baylor in 1959, and John Stockton and Karl Malone in 1993.

Plus, O’Neal was later named co-MVP with Kobe Bryant at the 2009 NBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. O’Neal is the only player to share NBA All-Star MVP honors twice.

The NBA has since renamed the All-Star Game MVP trophy in Bryant’s honor.

