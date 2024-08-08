FOCO Selling Bronny James Lakers Draft Pick Bobblehead

FOCO released a new Bronny James bobblehead to celebrate getting selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The bobblehead portrays James wearing a suit and team cap while holding up his new Lakers jersey that has No. 2 on it to represent the round he was picked in. Along the front of the base of the bobblehead are Lakers logos and a text display of James’ name.

The backdrop includes more team logos and the 2024 NBA Draft logo to further commemorate the exciting night. On top of the circular background is “JUNE 27TH, 2024” in text.

On the reverse of the James bobblehead is the official Lakers logo and “WELCOME TO THE NBA” text display. The limited-edition item is only available in a run of 1,024 units. It will not be restocked once quantities sell out.

FOCO has previously sold LeBron James bobblehead, but their latest release is a first for Bronny in his young career. After being drafted by the Lakers, James signed a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2027-2028.

Bronny James bets for Rookie of the Year

Despite some initial criticism over the Lakers drafting Bronny James amid questions about his skill level and only getting picked because of being LeBron James’ son, he has been a popular bet for 2024-2025 NBA Rookie of the Year.

