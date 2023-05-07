FOCO Selling Lakers Bobblehead Of LeBron James & Magic Johnson
FOCO released a new Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead on Sunday morning that pairs Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson with fellow superstar LeBron James to celebrate the franchise’s past and current era.

Both players are in action poses with a basketball in their hand, and Johnson is dressed the Lakers’ gold uniform while James is outfitted in the purple look. Johnson’s and James’ names are displayed on the front of the base and the Lakers logo is affixed behind them.

The Lakers Then and Now bobblehead stands 5 inches tall and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.

FOCO previously released a Johnson bobblehead to commemorate the NBA 75th anniversary, and a variety of James models have been sold as well.

Johnson won five championships with the Showtime Lakers and became a beloved member of the organization. His post-playing career has included becoming Lakers president of basketball operations. However, Johnson’s tenure as a Lakers executive came to an abrupt end and included critical comments of the front office and organization.

Johnson has since been extremely complimentary of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka as the team pursues their 18th championship in franchise history.

Meanwhile, James has further added to his legacy in a fifth season with the Lakers. James and L.A. currently are up 2-1 over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. They have an opportunity to take a commanding leading over the defending NBA champions on Monday night.

