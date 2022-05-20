FOCO Selling Lakers City Edition Bobbleheads Of LeBron James & Carmelo Anthony; James Worthy, George Mikan 75th Anniversary Models

FOCO released limited edition Los Angeles Lakers City Edition bobbleheads of Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James on Friday morning, with each version individually numbered out of 221 units. Also made available for pre-order are NBA 75th anniversary bobbleheads of George Mikan and James Worthy, both of which are numbered out of 275.

To previously commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NBA this season, FOCO released bobbleheads of Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, James, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West.

Mikan is recognized as the first dominant big man in Lakers history, as he led the franchise while they were in Minneapolis and became the NBA’s first superstar.

Originally in the National Basketball League (NBL), Mikan led all players in scoring in his first season, anchoring the paint of a Lakers team that won the championship. When the Lakers moved to the Basketball Association of America (BAA), it was more of the same as Mikan led the new league in scoring and the Lakers again captured the championship.

When the BAA and NBL merged to form the current NBA, Mikan’s dominance continued. He averaged 27.4 points and led the Lakers to the first ever NBA championship. The following season he again led the NBA in scoring and, in the first year rebounds were recorded, averaged 14.1 per game, good for second overall.

Worthy is another whose name is synonymous in Lakers franchise history. He was selected by the Lakers with the first overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft and went on to spend the entirety of his 12-year career with the team.

The seven-time All-Star won championships with the Lakers in 1985, ’87 and ’88. Worthy was named MVP of the 1988 NBA Finals in which the Lakers defeated the ‘Bad Boy’ Detroit Pistons in seven games.

Anthony is a free agent after his first season with the Lakers. He filled a role of the bench and had memorable moments during what was a disappointing campaign for the team. Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game and continued to demonstrate an ability to contribute off the bench.

James put together a remarkable season that unfortunately ended in injury and was not enough to lift the Lakers into the playoffs. James has one year remaining on his contract but is eligible to sign an extension come August.

LeBron tweets

James has been plenty active on social media of late, which included taking countless questions from fans when opening a virtual Q&A. Among the topics James addressed were his favorite player, best Lakers moment and ideal Slam Dunk participants.

