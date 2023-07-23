FOCO Selling Lakers Bobbleheads Of LeBron James & Jalen Hood-Schifino

FOCO released new Los Angeles Lakers bobbleheads of LeBron James and Jalen Hood-Schifino, both of which are limited in quantity and won’t be restocked once sold out.

The James bobblehead is to commemorate the veteran for being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James is set to a mini scene, dressed in the jersey of the three teams he’s played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers.

Among the details of the James bobblehead is the length of his beard increasing to represent the passage of time as he’s posed in a slam dunk. James is set atop a wood-themed base that features “NBA All-Time Scoring Leader” across the bottom.

FOCO previously released a bobblehead when James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the leading scorer in NBA history. Additional Lakers bobbleheads still available are a set with Anthony Davis, a Lakers City Connect theme and one that highlights his remarkable court vision, among other options.

The Hood-Schifino is in recognition of being taken by the Lakers with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Hood-Schifino is holding a No. 1 jersey, like on Draft night, and wearing the same red cap from the momentous event.

Since being drafted by the Lakers, Hood-Schifino played in the Las Vegas Summer League and signed a shoe contract with Adidas.

Why did Lakers draft Jalen Hood-Schifino?

Hood-Schifino is unlikely to be relied on to play a key role for the Lakers, but believes he possesses key traits that were of value to the Lakers.

“I think when I met with them just my personality, the way I was genuine,” Hood-Schifino said.

“Just the way I acted, I think that caught attraction and then obviously they watch film and see you play and things like that. But I think just my character and the way I work. I’m always gonna bring it every day. I’m a high-character kid and I want to learn. I’m a sponge so I think really just my work ethic and my habits.”

