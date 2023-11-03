FOCO Selling Lakers’ LeBron James In-Season Tournament Bobblehead

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead of LeBron James, which is limited quantity and won’t be restocked once sold out.

This James bobblehead is the first of its kind because of the historic nature of the NBA’s first ever In-Season Tournament. The league implemented a brand new tournament, a mix of regular season pool play as well as a championship round in Las Vegas, as a way to drum up interest for the early phases of the regular season.

The bobblehead features James rising up for a layup while on an In-Season Tournament stage with a Lakers logo. It is being released now because the first ever In-Season Tournament game takes place on Friday, although the Lakers first In-Season Tournament game is next Friday, Nov. 10, against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The Lakers will play the Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz as part of pool play, then could find themselves in the Las Vegas part of the tournament, taking place between Dec. 4-9 with the top eight teams — the six pool winners plus two wild cards — playing for the first In-Season Tournament championship.

Fans can now own a limited edition bobblehead celebrating James, the Lakers and the NBA’s first tournament of this kind.

Lou Williams calls James greatest of all time

Former Laker Lou Williams gave his opinion on James, the all-time leading scorer, by calling him the greatest of all time after his latest performance.

Williams has had a lengthy NBA career and has had his fair share of matchups with James, clearly seeing no decline in the the soon-to-be 39-yeqr-old. In five games, James is averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists on 56.5% from the field and 35.5% from 3.

The greatest of all time discussions have picked up due to James continuing to outlast Father Time. Wednesday’s game against the L.A. Clippers reminded fans that he can still drop an efficient 35 points while logging heavy minutes when needed. There has simply not been an athlete with James’ ability to take care of his body each and every offseason to continue to still be playing at this high of a level.

The consensus top two in the GOAT conversation are James and Michael Jordan and arguments can be made for either player. But it is simply remarkable what is happening thus far in James’ 21st season and it’s good to see him getting appreciation from someone like Williams.

