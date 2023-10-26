FOCO Selling Lakers’ LeBron James Mini Bighead Bobblehead

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead of LeBron James, which is limited quantity and won’t be restocked once sold out.

The James bobblehead does not represent any significant milestone, but is unique in the sense that it is a mini bighead bobblehead, measuring only 4.5 inches in height, featuring James in the Lakers white gameday uniform.

The bobblehead is meant to represent James as he embarks on his 21st NBA campaign and sixth for the Lakers, a season that brings championship hopes and expectations to L.A. with James leading a deep roster for the 2023-24 season.

The item is selling for $25 due to its mini nature, but includes all the same detail and uniqueness as a standard size FOCO bobblehead.

James points out areas of improvement for Lakers after season opener

James led the Lakers with 21 points in 29 minutes in their season opener against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The Lakers, however, fell to the Nuggets in a 12-point defeat to drop to 0-1 on the season.

The Lakers fought back to make things competitive in the second half. But untimely mistakes and clutch shooting from Denver ultimately secured their victory. L.A. certainly had positive takeaways, there were areas for improvement and James has already pinpointed what they are.

James said the Lakers’ transition defense and inability to rebound the ball is what ultimately led to the Lakers coming up short.

“What we got to iron out is transition. We gave up 20 in transition. And we gave up 17 second-chance points and that’s what killed us last year in the Western Conference Finals. I thought we did a good job of not turning the ball over as much we only had 12 turnovers. But when we turned it over, it allowed them to score they got 20 points off our turnovers.

“So we got to learn from that, we got to be better with our understanding, if we don’t get back in transition where they’re very good and if we don’t box out when they shoot the ball and give up second chance points, they’re already too elite offensively so you’re allowing them easy baskets in transition and you’re allowing easy putbacks on second chance points. You can’t do that versus them.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!