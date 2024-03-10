FOCO Selling Lakers Snoopy Bobblehead

FOCO expanded on its popular Peanuts bobblehead series with NBA teams, which includes the Los Angeles Lakers.

The bobblehead features Snoopy dressed a traditional home Lakers uniform and in an action pose. He’s dribbling a Lakers-themed basketball and set atop a round base that resembles a wooden court and features Snoopy’s name in addition to team logos.

The Snoopy Lakers bobblehead stands nearly 10 inches tall and is limited to a production run of 150 units. The item will not be restocked once quantities sell out.

[BUY HERE: Lakers Snoopy bobblehead]

FOCO previously released Snoopy and additional Peanuts bobbleheads involving the Los Angeles Dodgers, which were quickly bought by fans.

Additional Lakers bobbleheads are available from FOCO, including a version for LeBron James making the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. FOCO is also selling a Magic Johnson bobblehead and a set to commemorate James surpassing 40,000 career points.

Lakers merchandise from FOCO

Fans looking to buy additional Lakers memorabilia and products from FOCO can find t-shirts, coasters set, friendship bracelets, slippers, swimming trunks and more items from the leading merchandiser.

