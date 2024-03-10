FOCO Selling Lakers Snoopy Bobblehead
Snoopy, Lakers bobblehead, FOCO

Up next

Author

FOCO expanded on its popular Peanuts bobblehead series with NBA teams, which includes the Los Angeles Lakers.

The bobblehead features Snoopy dressed a traditional home Lakers uniform and in an action pose. He’s dribbling a Lakers-themed basketball and set atop a round base that resembles a wooden court and features Snoopy’s name in addition to team logos.

The Snoopy Lakers bobblehead stands nearly 10 inches tall and is limited to a production run of 150 units. The item will not be restocked once quantities sell out.

[BUY HERE: Lakers Snoopy bobblehead]

FOCO previously released Snoopy and additional Peanuts bobbleheads involving the Los Angeles Dodgers, which were quickly bought by fans.

Snoopy, Lakers bobblehead, FOCO

Additional Lakers bobbleheads are available from FOCO, including a version for LeBron James making the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. FOCO is also selling a Magic Johnson bobblehead and a set to commemorate James surpassing 40,000 career points.

Lakers merchandise from FOCO

Fans looking to buy additional Lakers memorabilia and products from FOCO can find t-shirts, coasters set, friendship bracelets, slippers, swimming trunks and more items from the leading merchandiser.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Inquiring About Pacers’ Myles Turner

As the Los Angeles Lakers get further into their season, it has become clear that they are in need of depth…
Austin Reaves, Lakers

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reflects On Lessons Learned From 2023 Playoff Run

It was an improbable, but memorable playoff run for the Los Angeles Lakers last spring as they went from the bottom of the standings…
Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Credits Kobe Bryant For Coaching Growth

The news most fans were waiting for finally came as the Los Angeles Lakers named Darvin Ham as their new head coach…

Brandon Ingram: Lakers Trade Rumors ‘Killed’ Young Core

Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers completing a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis, they attempted to make a…