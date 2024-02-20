FOCO Selling LeBron James All-Star Game Bobblehead & Commemorative Bear
LeBron James All-Star Game bobblehead, bear, FOCO

Up next

Author

FOCO released a new LeBron James All-Star Game bobblehead in addition to a commemorative bear to celebrate his appearance in the exhibition contest.

James and Anthony Davis represented the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. For James it was a record 20th All-Star Game start.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” he said of the honor. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star. The fact that I still get to represent this franchise, one, my family, which is most important, my family name on the back of the jersey.

“That’s very important to me when it comes to acknowledgment and accolades, things of that nature. And also the fans that’s been down with me for the last two decades-plus.

[BUY HERE: LeBron James All-Star Game bobblehead]

LeBron James bobblehead, 2024 NBA All-Star Game, FOCO

The All-Star Game bobblehead features James in the red Western Conference uniform and on top of a thematic base. The front displays James’ name, jersey number, Lakers logo and 2024 NBA All-Star Game logo. It’s limited to 72 units and won’t be restocked once quantities sell out.

LeBron James bear, 2024 NBA All-Star Game, FOCO

Also in recognition of James making a 20th All-Star Game, FOCO is selling a bear dressed in his jersey. That too is limited in quantity and will not be available once selling out.

FOCO additionally is selling a Lakers All-Star race car bobblehead, tying in the Indianapolis theme.

LeBron James ankle injury

James was limited at the All-Star Game because of a left ankle injury he’s received treatment for. James cautioned that would potentially keep him out of the lineup on Thursday when the Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on the road.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell Refused To Help Patrick Beverley, But Not Bothered By Trash-Talk

Despite playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to pick up a win…

Nets’ Kyrie Irving Plans To Play In Leagues All Over World At Age 38

The NBA offseason is at a standstill right now as the Brooklyn Nets sift through the situation with Kevin Durant…

Free Agent Isaiah Thomas Denies Report He Worked Out For Lakers

With training camp quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers roster appears to be set. Most expected a trade of…
Jalen Hood Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Lakers

Lakers Officially Sign 2023 Draft Picks Jalen Hood-Schifino & Maxwell Lewis

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have officially signed their 2023 NBA Draft class, inking guard Jalen Hood-Schifino…