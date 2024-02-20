FOCO Selling LeBron James All-Star Game Bobblehead & Commemorative Bear

FOCO released a new LeBron James All-Star Game bobblehead in addition to a commemorative bear to celebrate his appearance in the exhibition contest.

James and Anthony Davis represented the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. For James it was a record 20th All-Star Game start.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” he said of the honor. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star. The fact that I still get to represent this franchise, one, my family, which is most important, my family name on the back of the jersey.

“That’s very important to me when it comes to acknowledgment and accolades, things of that nature. And also the fans that’s been down with me for the last two decades-plus.

The All-Star Game bobblehead features James in the red Western Conference uniform and on top of a thematic base. The front displays James’ name, jersey number, Lakers logo and 2024 NBA All-Star Game logo. It’s limited to 72 units and won’t be restocked once quantities sell out.

Also in recognition of James making a 20th All-Star Game, FOCO is selling a bear dressed in his jersey. That too is limited in quantity and will not be available once selling out.

FOCO additionally is selling a Lakers All-Star race car bobblehead, tying in the Indianapolis theme.

LeBron James ankle injury

James was limited at the All-Star Game because of a left ankle injury he’s received treatment for. James cautioned that would potentially keep him out of the lineup on Thursday when the Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on the road.

