FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobblehead For Each Team Of Career

FOCO has released several Los Angeles Lakers memorabilia products over the past few weeks, with their latest offering a LeBron James bobblehead that commemorates the three teams he has played for.

The Legends of the Court bobblehead has James dressed in a jersey from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers. Each version of James has the accompanying team logo behind him and the three figurines is on a replica hardwood court.

Behind the James models is a half-basketball that recognizes his accomplishment of becoming the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

The limited-edition James bobblehead is numbered out of 522 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out. Prior James bobbleheads for the 75th anniversary of the NBA, and the All-Star Game sold out.

James is entering his 20th season in the NBA and fifth with the Lakers. That will represent the second-longest tenure he’s spent with one franchise. First is 11 seasons played for the Cavaliers, who of course selected James with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

James remained with the Cavs through the 2009-2010 season before electing to sign with the Miami Heat in free agency. He won a title alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, then returned to Cleveland and ended their championship drought.

Joining the Lakers brought about a fourth Larry O’Brien trophy, but the past two seasons were marred by disappointment and injury.

LeBron’s tequila picked over Michael Jordan’s

The never-ending debate over whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all-time added an off-the-court layer when Lobos 1707 finished ahead of Cincoro in a tequila competition.

Lobos 1707 was founded in 2018 and launched in 2020, when James became one of its most prominent investors. As for Cincoro, Jordan is named as one of the co-founders alongside fellow NBA owners Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jeanie Buss of the Lakers.

