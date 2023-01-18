FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobblehead For 38,000 Career Points

FOCO released a new LeBron James bobblehead to commemorate the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star becoming just the second player in NBA history with 38,000 points.

James went into play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night needing just 11 points to reach the milestone. The 20-year veteran wasted no time as he needed just seven minutes in the first quarter to reach 12 points on a midrange jumper.

The design of FOCO’s bobblehead of James has yet to be fully unveiled but it will feature him in an action pose atop a base. The commemorative James bobblehead is limited to a quantity of 238, and the item will not be restocked once it sells out.

Next for James is passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron enters Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings needing just 399 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar.

Dating back to his 38th birthday on December 30, James has averaged 37 points per game. All the while he’s battled lingering left ankle soreness that has him questionable on the injury report for the home matchup with the Kings.

LeBron James bobbleheads

Also available from FOCO are James bobbleheads in a holiday theme, and another that has him with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

FOCO additionally released limited-edition ‘big head’ bobbleheads of James.

Other Lakers memorabilia available are slides, slippers, utility gloves, insulated gloves, throw blanket, board shorts and more.

