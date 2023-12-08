FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobblehead In Lakers City Edition Jersey

FOCO released a new LeBron James bobblehead as part of their City Edition collection. Thus, James fittingly is dressed in the all-black Los Angeles Lakers City uniform that’s become wildly popular this season.

James is posed pointing with his right hand and dribbling a basketball in his left. He’s wearing the Lakers City Edition jersey, complete with all-black accessories.

The four-time NBA champion is set atop a base that includes his name on the front of the base alongside a Lakers logo. Also on the base is James’ jersey number, “Los Angeles” spelled out in the triangle design, and an “LA” logo across a circular backboard.

The LeBron bobblehead is limited to 100 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out. Each bobblehead is individually numbered.

The Lakers’ California Dream City Edition uniform is a callback to the 1960s when the team first moved to Los Angeles from Minneapolis. Jersey trim transitioning from purple to black is meant to represent the famous California sunset while the numbers are the same style that the franchise wore from 1999-2017, a period in which the Lakers won five NBA titles.

As for James, he’s coming off a remarkable performance that led Lakers to a 133-89 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. James dazzled in Las Vegas as he finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists in just 23 minutes of action.

The Lakers now are going to play the Indiana Pacers in the championship game on Saturday.

Why can’t Lakers wear City Edition jersey in Las Vegas?

Although Lakers players are fond of their black uniform and have enjoyed an undefeated record when wearing it this season, the NBA reportedly did not permit them to keep doing so for In-Season Tournament games in Las Vegas due to the court design.

