FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobbleheads For Sports Illustrated Cover & 20th NBA All-Star Game Selection

The Los Angeles Lakers have again fallen on hard times this season as they are back under .500, but LeBron James recently had reason to celebrate a personal milestone with his 20th career selection to an NBA All-Star Game.

James was voted a captain and starter in the Western Conference for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. That broke a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to give James the most All-Star Game selections in NBA history.

The achievement is being celebrated by FOCO with their release of a limited-edition LeBron bobblehead. James is portrayed in the red All-Star Game jersey and set atop a thematic base that includes “ALL STAR” and “NEW NBA RECORD” in text.

The backdrop includes “20TH ALL STAR GAME SELECTION” in text to further highlight James’ longevity.

Starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were selected through fan voting, current players and a media panel. Fans accounted for 50% of the vote, while players and media were 25% each.

For fans looking to celebrate fonder Lakers memories to wash away the team’s current struggles, FOCO is also selling a James bobblehead from a Sports Illustrated cover of their 2020 NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat.

The Sports Illustrated bobblehead has James flying through the air for a slam dunk and posed in front of the identical magazine cover.

James helped lead the Lakers past his former Heat team in six games to cap off a turbulent season that concluded inside a bubble at Disney World in Orlando.

LeBron James All-Star Game history

James’ history in the annual exhibition includes three All-Star Game MVP Awards, and he’s the contest’s all-time leading scorer with 426 points.

