FOCO Selling New LeBron James Bobblehead With Miniature Version

FOCO released a new LeBron James bobblehead with a unique design of the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star holding a miniature version of himself.

The latest James bobblehead is part of FOCO’s “Bobble Dubblz” collection that has been extremely popular for NFL athletes and a version for Shohei Ohtani as well.

James and each of the star players is holding a scaled down bobblehead version of themselves. The James bobblehead is only going to be available for 72 hours, with the final edition size determined by sales during that window.

[BUY NOW: LeBron James Bobble Dubblz]

James is dressed in the traditional home gold Lakers uniform and set atop a round base that features his name and team logo. It stands eight inches tall.

FOCO has released several James bobbleheads, including one to commemorate his NBA All-Star Game record.

On the court, James is looking to keep the Lakers at least in the Play-In Tournament for the Western Conference. The team has been beset by injuries this season but are hopeful to get a healthier roster as the playoffs inch closer.

Because of the ever-changing nature of the Western Conference standings, James said after the Lakers’ win over the Indiana Pacers that he stopped keeping track of potential seeding.

LeBron James memorabilia

Along with the aforementioned James bobblehead for the All-Star Game, FOCO is also selling versions in the Lakers’ City jersey form and to celebrate his 40,000 career points milestone.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!