FOCO Selling New LeBron James Bobbleheads In Home Lakers Jerseys

FOCO launched new LeBron James bobbleheads on Friday morning, with the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star modeled in their limited-edition ‘bighead’ form.

Both bigheads feature James in an action pose atop a thematic Lakers base. His name is displayed on the front and the Lakers logo is featured on the base. Both versions of the bobblehead stand approximately 10 inches tall.

The standard version has James in the traditional Lakers home jersey and is limited to 222 units. The alternate version features James in the white Lakers jersey and is limited to just 72 pieces.

Both feature an oversized James head compared to what is typically seen on bobbleheads. Neither version will restock once quantities sell out.

Such was the case with a prior FOCO release of a James bobblehead in a 2021-22 Lakers City Connect jersey.

Additional Lakers memorabilia still available from FOCO include a tri-bobblehead set, slippers, slides, LED tree ornament, throw blanket and more.

LeBron James injuries

After missing the second game of a back-to-back because of left foot soreness, James returned to the Lakers lineup for a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, but left the loss early due to what’s been diagnosed as a left adductor strain. James has already been ruled out for Friday’s game, and he likely won’t play against the Brooklyn Nets either.

