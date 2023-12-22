FOCO Selling Spinning Bigheads Of LeBron James & Magic Johnson

FOCO added onto a wide array of Los Angeles Lakers memorabilia with the release of spinning bigheads of LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Both players stand nearly 10 inches tall and the items are limited to 144 units each. Neither product will be restocked once quantities sell out.

While FOCO has released various Lakers bobbleheads, their new items are a twist on the popular item. James and Johnson both feature an oversized head and are set atop a base that rotates 360 degrees.

James is dressed in the Lakers’ white uniform and dribbling a basketball while standing on a base with his name and team logos.

Johnson is in the Lakers’ throwback gold uniform from the 1980s, also posed in handling a basketball and on a base with his name and team logos.

The two players have been intertwined since James decided to sign with the Lakers in free agency, which he credited in large part to Johnson’s presence in the front office. However, that quickly came to an end when Johnson surprisingly resigned as Lakers president of basketball operations in 2019.

Although a stunning turn of events, by all accounts the relationship James and Johnson shared was not impacted by the abrupt shakeup in the front office.

