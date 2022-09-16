Former Clippers Guard Daniel Ewing Announces He’s Joining Lakers’ Scouting Department

The Los Angeles Lakers are still restructuring following the hiring of new head coach Darvin Ham earlier this summer.

So far, assistant coaches Chris Jent and Jordan Ott and video coordinator Schuyler Rimmer have joined Ham on the Lakers. L.A. showed interest in Rasheed Wallace earlier this summer, but rumors then claimed Wallace eventually wouldn’t reunite with his former Detroit Pistons teammate as part of his staff.

However, the Lakers seem to have made an addition to their scouting department, hiring former L.A. Clippers guard Daniel Ewing as he recently announced on Twitter:

Ewing spent two seasons with the Clippers between 2005 and 2007. In one of his eight starts for the team, he was tasked with guarding Kobe Bryant in a clash against the Lakers.

The Clippers waived Ewing in 2007 and he continued his career overseas. The former No. 32 pick enjoyed the biggest success of his professional career in Poland, playing for Asseco Prokom Gdynia. With the Polish team, Ewing won three straight league titles and claimed the Finals MVP in 2011.

Besides Poland, the 39-year-old played in Russia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Israel, Argentina and Romania.

Ewing’s arrival brings the Lakers one step closer to wrapping up their 2022 offseason. Before the team returns for training camp on Sept. 27, the players will work out during a minicamp organized by LeBron James in San Diego on Sept. 22.

L.A. will play the first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 3, a couple of weeks before the Opening Night clash against the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers in ‘ongoing talks’ with Jazz about Bojan Bogdanovic

The Lakers roster appears to be almost ready with recent reports claiming Russell Westbrook is highly likely to start the 2022-23 season in L.A. However, the Purple and Gold are believed to be staying in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing a potential Bojan Bogdanovic trade.

The Jazz are in a rebuild and want to collect as many future draft picks as possible. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks are considered the most sought-after draft assets in the league.

Utah reportedly demanded both first-rounders in a Westbrook trade that would send Bogdanovic to L.A, which has been the main obstacle in the negotiations. But since the talks continue, the Jazz’s stance is perhaps softening, keeping the Lakers’ hopes of parting ways with the 2017 NBA MVP alive.

