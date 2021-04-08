Former Lakers Great Pau Gasol To Have Documentary Series Detailing Career

Pau Gasol, the 7’1″ center, has racked up the accolades throughout his professional career, both in the NBA and internationally, and much of his success stemmed from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After arriving in Los Angeles via a trade in the 2007-08 season — that saw his brother, Marc Gasol, go the other way — it didn’t take long for Gasol to make an impact with the franchise.

He donned the Purple and Gold for six full seasons apart from the time he played in the season after the trade and won back-to-back NBA titles in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. Gasol was also selected to the All-Star Game three times as a Laker and six times in total.

The list of achievements spans a long time, but fans of Gasol’s game will be able to witness the full details behind his legacy, as he’ll be the focus of his own documentary series, according to Leo Barraclough of Variety:

Production is underway on a four-episode docuseries centering on top basketball player Pau Gasol, Variety can reveal exclusively. The series chronicles Gasol, the two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and six-time NBA All-Star, as he winds down his professional career.

After disappointing stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 season that was often mired in injuries, Gasol stepped away from playing to focus on rehab and possibly return in the future.

That return has manifested, as Gasol is currently playing for FC Barcelona abroad after signing with the team in late February.

Turning 41 in July, Father Time is catching up to Gasol’s body. Gasol admits retirement is looming and says the documentary will spotlight his thought process about the next chapter of his life:

“There comes a time when a player’s professional career must come to an end,” Gasol said. “It won’t be a happy time for me, but you have to be prepared for it as there will be a huge gap that I will have to fill. Hopefully this series helps shine a light on my state of mind as I contemplate what’s next.”

Fans will be able to catch the documentary sometime this fall, but an official release date has not been announced yet. The series has been in the production stages since 2019.

James featured in first trailer of Warner Bros. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ film

Gasol isn’t the only Laker who will be appearing on the big screen soon. LeBron James, a current member of the team, is set to star in the new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” which had its first trailer released a few days ago.

James will rep the No. 23 jersey for the Tune Squad, the same number he reps for the Lakers. The movie is slated to release on July 16.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!