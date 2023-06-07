Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard Not Yet Retired & Interested In Joining Kings

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard was the premier big man in the NBA during his era. The center won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Awards from 2009-11 and was an eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team selection.

Howard also had an amazing late career run in which he was a vital piece of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship team. But after not being signed last offseason, Howard would go over to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League.

While it looks as if Howard’s NBA career is finished, he feels differently and even has a team in mind that he believes he could help. In an interview with Mark Haynes of the Sacramento Observer, Howard said he would love to help the Sacramento Kings compete for a championship:

“I’m not retired from the NBA just yet,” Howard told The OBSERVER. “I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set.”

The Kings were arguably the biggest surprise story of the NBA season, making their first playoff appearance in 17 years behind the All-Star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Mike Brown received the Coach of the Year award and the Kings look like one of the most promising teams in the league.

And Howard would actually be a good fit with the Kings as their playoff run ended in the first round in large part due to struggles against the size of the Golden State Warriors and being dominated on the glass. In Game 7 against the Warriors, the Kings allowed 18 offensive rebounds with 10 of those coming from Kevon Looney.

Perhaps Howard wouldn’t be an every night player for the Kings, but he could certainly come in handy against certain teams where his size and physicality would be a huge factor. He is definitely staying ready for another chance as he has been a force in Taiwan averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 20 games overseas.

Lakers would like to re-sign Dennis Schroder this summer

While Howard had one of the biggest comeback stories when he returned to the Lakers, Dennis Schroder had one of his own this past season, making things right after a disappointing first run and helping the team make the Western Conference Finals. Now a free agent once again, the Lakers apparently want to bring him back.

Recent reports suggest the Lakers would like to re-sign Schroder this offseason but could be limited in what they can offer him. The Lakers could choose to use their taxpayer midlevel exception to retain Schroder which would cost around $5 million.

