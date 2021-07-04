Former Lakers Forward Michael Beasley Joining Trail Blazers At NBA Summer League

In the summer of 2018, when the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James, they tried to surround him with savvy veterans to help offset the significant number of young players on the roster. One of those attempted names was Michael Beasley.

Beasley did not play much for the Lakers, and when he did, it left much to be desired. Ultimately, rifts between Beasley, head coach Luke Walton, and the Lakers organization led to him being traded to the L.A. Clippers — along with Ivica Zubac — for Mike Muscala. The deal was criticized at the time and in hindsight, but it was mainly to get Beasley off the roster.

Since then, Beasley has spent most of his time in China, but is now looking to make an NBA comeback by joining the Portland Trail Blazers at August’s NBA Summer League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

11-year NBA veteran Michael Beasley has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers at Las Vegas Summer League in August, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

Beasley — during his time in the NBA — was known for his scoring prowess, but not much else. Perhaps Summer League will be a chance for him to show off his scoring and other potential improvements, enough for one team to take a chance on the 32-year old veteran.

It remains to be seen exactly what will come of this opportunity for Beasley, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be back on the Lakers. Even though Walton and Magic Johnson are no longer with the team, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he is welcomed back. This is especially true for a team trying to win a championship that cannot afford to risk roster spots.

If anything, Beasley will likely get a non-guaranteed contract from whoever wants to take a chance on him, similar to that of Dwight Howard.

Several former Lakers joining Big 3 League

While some former Lakers are attempting an NBA comeback, several have moved on to the Big 3 League, which takes place during the NBA offseason and is filled with retired players.

Among the 2021 rosters are a few former Lakers players, all of whom garnered love and respect from the fans. For example, Nick Young is the captain of Gilbert Arenas’ Enemies team, Metta World Peace is a draftee of Stephen Jackson’s Trilogy, and Shannon Brown is a co-captain of Rick Mahorn’s Aliens.