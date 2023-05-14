Former Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Calls Out Fans Claiming 2020 Orlando Bubble Didn’t Count
Alex Caruso
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

This NBA postseason is looking a lot like the 2020 Orlando bubble as the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. On the Eastern Conference side of the bracket, the Miami Heat have already punched their ticket to the Conference Finals while the Boston Celtics are one win away from doing so.

After the Lakers won the championship in 2020, many fans tried to claim it didn’t count since games were played in the bubble with no fans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While the games were played, fans were clearly enjoying it as it was the purest form of basketball arguably we’ve ever seen. People obviously don’t like the Lakers though, which is why they tried to discredit L.A.’s 17th championship, especially when the organization struggled in the next two years due to injuries.

Things are now back to how they were in 2020, and one person who has taken note of that is former Lakers and current Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

After the Lakers beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors to close them out in six games in the second round, Caruso took to Twitter to call out everyone who tries to claim the 2020 bubble didn’t count:

Caruso was special for the Lakers during that championship run, locking up a number of star players while also fitting in well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

When it came time for the Lakers to win it all in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Heat, head coach Frank Vogel’s big adjustment was moving Caruso into the starting lineup, where he thrived to close out the series.

Even though Caruso has moved on to the Bulls, he will forever be beloved in L.A. and tweets like these are just one of the many reasons why.

It remains to be seen how this year’s postseason will play out, but the Lakers will be hoping for a repeat of the bubble so they can raise banner No. 18.

Lakers expected to give rings to all players from 2022-23 roster if they win championship

If the Lakers do end up winning the championship, reports indicate that they plan to give rings to all of their players, even if they are no longer on the roster. Included in that is Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Kendrick Nunn, Davon Reed and Matt Ryan.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson ‘confident’ He’ll Remain In Los Angeles

Lakers News: Luke Walton Praises Jordan Clarkson’s Strong Play

The Los Angeles Lakers selected guard Jordan Clarkson with the 46th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after purchasing the pick from the Washington Wizards for $1.8 million. The move proved to be fortuitous, as Clarkson has far exceeded expectations during his time in purple and gold and received a contract worth four years and $50 million this summer…

ESPN Panel Forecasts Lakers To Win 2020 NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to get a chance to finish what they started and compete for the 2020 NBA…

Kobe Bryant Injury: Will Have Surgery Saturday, Out 6-9 Months

After undergoing an MRI to discover the severity of Kobe Bryant’s torn…

Lakers News: Chris Kaman Believes He Can Still Play At All-Star Level

The Lakers had a press conference to formally introduce Chris Kaman as…