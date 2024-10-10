Former Lakers Guard Danny Green Announces Retirement From NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2019-20 roster was constructed perfectly with two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis and then numerous quality role players like Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.

After striking out on Kawhi Leonard in free agency, Pelinka had to pivot quickly, and he did so by signing Green to a two-year contract to bring the two-time NBA Champion to L.A.

Everything worked out how they had hoped as the Lakers’ chemistry both on and off the floor was special from the jump and they wound up winning the 2020 NBA Championship inside the Orlando bubble.

Even though the Lakers then proceeded to trade Green the following offseason, his contributions from that championship run should never be forgotten. And now, he has officially decided to call it a career, as Green took to social media to announce:

Green officially hangs up his sneakers after a successful 15-year NBA career in which he won three championships with the Lakers, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel was originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in 2009 and developed into one of the better role players of his generation. Whenever a team needed a reliable 3-and-D player to help get them over the hump, Green was the first name that would come up and he delivered for each team he played for.

Overall in 832 career games, Green averaged 8.7 points while shooting 40% from 3-point range. In his lone season with the Lakers, he started all 68 games he played and averaged 8.0 points while shooting 36.7% from deep.

Now that his playing career has officially come to an end, Green will likely turn his full attention to his career in media, which started while he was still playing. Green hosts his own podcast and has appeared on various NBA shows on ESPN in recent years, using his knowledge of the game to educate fans around the world.

Danny Green got tattoo commemorating Lakers’ 2020 Championship

It’s no secret that the 2019-20 Lakers were a special group with everyone on the roster contributing on their way to winning the championship.

Danny Green was a starter on that team and key piece as a 3-and-D wing, winning his third championship with three different teams. Afterwards, he got a tattoo to commemorate what was a special season with the Lakers, his only in L.A.

