Former Lakers Guard Darius Morris Died Of Coronary Artery Disease

The Los Angeles Lakers have unfortunately seen multiple players who played for the franchise pass away this year.

The Lakers and the NBA world were devastated when Jerry West passed away, but the organization also had to bear the loss of former guard Darius Morris who died at 33 years old.

Morris was born and raised in southern California where he played his high school ball at Mar Vista before starring at the University of Michigan. After a successful college career, Morris was fortunate enough to be taken by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft.

Morris’s cause of death originally wasn’t released but it was announced that he passed away from heart diseases though drugs unfortunately had a part, via Steve Henson of L.A. Times:

Former Lakers and Clippers guard Darius Morris died at age 33 of coronary artery disease, although the “effects of cocaine, hydrocodone and ethanol” played a role, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. Morris, who played for the Lakers alongside his mentor Kobe Bryant after starring at Windward High in Mar Vista and the University of Michigan, was found dead May 2 by a Los Angeles-area apartment manager doing a welfare check. The death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The last time Morris was known to be alive was April 22, when he spoke to his mother and complained of flu-like symptoms, the medical examiner’s report said. Foul play was not suspected.

This is incredibly sad news that someone like Morris passed away so young, though at least he and his loved ones can take some solace in that there was no foul play involved. However, the franchise must be reeling seeing so many of their former players go unexpectedly.

With both Morris and West passing in the past couple of months, it should serve as a reminder to everyone that life is fragile and should be cherished when possible. Although it’s good to have clarity on what happened to Morris his loss will still be one to mourn for the foreseeable future.

Jerry West is arguably the most influential figure in Los Angeles’ storied history as he led the team to several NBA championships in different capacities. From player, to head coach, to general manager, West did it all for the Lakers and the organization issued a heartfelt statement when his passing was announced.

