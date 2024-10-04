Former Lakers Guard Rajon Rondo Spending Time With Bucks As Guest Coach
When the Los Angeles Lakers were deep into their head coaching search earlier this offseason, several names like Rajon Rondo were under consideration.

The Lakers have also seemed to place a premium on hiring coaches who have previous history with the franchise, and Rondo fit the bill as a player that won a title with the team back in 2020. Rondo has been open about his desire to be an NBA coach someday, and it seemed for a bit that he had a real shot of landing the gig.

Of course, Los Angeles decided to go with JJ Redick as their next head coach but Rondo still remains an intriguing option for other teams looking to bolster their sidelines. His championship pedigree coupled with his high basketball IQ would make him a valuable add for any franchise.

With that in mind, it appears that Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will be hosting Rondo as a guest coach during training camp and in some capacity this season, via Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

“With that, Rondo has spent the week with the Bucks as a guest coach for their training camp at UC Irvine, and Rivers told ESPN that Rondo will remain with the team in an unspecified capacity this season. “You’ll see him a lot,” Rivers said. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Rivers and Rondo go way back during their days together with the Boston Celtics, and it looks like the former point guard will get his shot to contribute to a Milwaukee team that is trying to bounce back after a tough 2023-24 season. Rivers seemed to tease that Rondo could eventually land a permanent spot on his staff, though perhaps he is using training camp as a testing ground before making a final decision.

So far, Rondo has been tasked with assisting players during practices and jotting down his observations which he likely relays to Rivers and the rest of the staff. With how involved he is throughout training camp, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until he’s formally added to Rivers’ coaching staff.

Rajon Rondo wants to coach LeBron James-owned Las Vegas team

For a player like Rondo to take the leap to become a head coach, it will take the right opportunity. From an X’s and O’s standpoint, Rajon Rondo is highly-regarded and should have no problem excelling in that area.

However, it appears that he is still waiting for the right situation and brought up coaching in Las Vegas if LeBron James ends up becoming the owner of a future team.

