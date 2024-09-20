Former Lakers Two-Way Player Blake Hinson Agrees To Contract With Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made one of their only roster moves of the summer, bringing in Christian Koloko on a two-way contract. Considering all three of the Lakers’ two-way spots were already taken, they had to waive Blake Hinson in order to bring in Koloko.

That couldn’t have been an easy decision for the front office as Hinson was someone they liked coming out of college, signing him to the two-way deal as an undrafted free agent.

Despite Hinson’s impressive 3-point shooting ability, he found himself as the odd man out as the Lakers had a need in the frontcourt after the injury to Christian Wood.

With the start of training camps on the horizon, Hinson did not have much time to find a new team after being waived. He did so though as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Golden State Warriors:

Golden State Warriors and Blake Hinson have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hinson, who was on a two-way deal with the Lakers, chose the Warriors over several teams. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh last season. pic.twitter.com/OC8hyOBDYd — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 19, 2024

With Hinson signing an Exhibit 10, he will likely spend training camp with the Warriors and then play for their G League team in Santa Cruz this season. That’s not as good as a two-way contract, but it is at least an opportunity to show what he can do.

In 33 games for the University of Pittsburgh last season, Hinson averaged 18.5 points while shooting an ACC-best 42.1% from 3-point range. He earned All-ACC First Team honors and ranked second in the conference in 3-point field goals made and third in points per game.

In eight Summer League games for the Lakers, Hinson averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 32.8% from 3-point on 8.0 attempts.

Lakers center Christian Wood out at least eight weeks

Part of the reason the Lakers need help in the frontcourt is because Christian Wood recently underwent left knee surgery and will be out for at least eight weeks and likely more.

With that injury, Jaxson Hayes is the lone backup center to Anthony Davis although all three two-way players Christian Koloko, Colin Castleton and Armel Traore will be fighting for looks as well.

Wood was understandably disappointed with the injury as he felt he was in great shape going into camp but now will miss time to begin the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!