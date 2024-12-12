Former Los Angeles Lakers Players Take Their Talents to Asia

Several former Los Angeles Lakers players have found new opportunities to continue their basketball careers in Asia in recent years. This trend has seen notable names such as Nick Young, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Quinn Cook making their mark in various Asian leagues and tournaments. Their transitions to Asian basketball highlight the sport’s global appeal and demonstrate the evolving career paths of NBA veterans.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has also moved to Asian basketball. Howard, who had three stints with the Lakers, including a championship-winning season 2020, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan for the 2022-23 season. Howard decided to play in Taiwan after 18 seasons in the NBA, where he established himself as one of the most dominant centers of his generation. His move to the T1 League brought star power and demonstrated Howard’s willingness to embrace new challenges late in his career.

DeMarcus Cousins

Another former Lakers player, DeMarcus Cousins, has found a new home in Asian basketball. Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, played for the Lakers during the 2019-20 season, although he was sidelined due to injury. After brief stints with several NBA teams, Cousins signed with the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League for the 2023-24 season. Known for his versatile offensive game and rebounding prowess, Cousins’ presence in the T1 League adds significant talent and experience to the growing Asian basketball scene.

Nick Young

Nick Young, affectionately known as “Swaggy P,” has recently signed with the Macau Black Bears of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL). Young, a Southern California basketball legend, spent four seasons with the Lakers from 2013 to 2017, where he became a fan favorite for his flamboyant style of play and charismatic personality. After a five-year hiatus from professional basketball, Young’s move to the ABL marks an exciting new chapter in his career. The ABL, founded in 2009, is an eight-team league featuring teams from Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and more. Young’s team, the Black Bears, is from Macau, a unique administrative region of China similar to Hong Kong. The league is followed closely by Malaysia online casinos, and sportsbooks in the Philippines and Macau.

Quinn Cook

Quinn Cook, a two-time NBA champion who played for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021, has also ventured into Asian basketball. Cook’s journey has taken him to various international leagues, including a stint with the Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional. Cook signed with Al-Ula of the Saudi Basketball League (SBL) most recently, further expanding his global basketball experience.

Veteran Opportunity

Interestingly, Howard, Cousins, and Cook are set to reunite as teammates with the Taiwan Mustangs for The Asian Tournament in July 2024. This reunion of former Lakers players highlights the growing trend of NBA veterans finding new opportunities in Asian basketball leagues. Howard, in particular, has taken on a dual role as both player and part-owner of the Taiwan league, demonstrating his commitment to growing the sport in the region.

The transition of these players to Asian leagues reflects the changing landscape of professional basketball. For veterans like Young, Howard, Cousins, and Cook, these opportunities provide a chance to extend their careers, explore new cultures, and contribute to the growth of basketball in emerging markets. Their presence brings invaluable experience and star power to these leagues, potentially attracting more fans and raising the overall level of play.

Moreover, the move of these former Lakers to Asian leagues underscores basketball’s global nature. As the sport continues to gain popularity worldwide, we may see more NBA veterans choosing to play in Asia, Europe, and other international leagues. This trend not only benefits the players by offering new career opportunities but also helps foster basketball’s global growth.

As these former Lakers adapt to their new environments and continue to showcase their talents, they serve as ambassadors for the sport, inspiring young players in Asia and around the world. Their journeys demonstrate that a basketball career can take many paths and that the love for the game transcends national boundaries. As fans, we look forward to following their continued success and the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on basketball development in Asia.