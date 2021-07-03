Former Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks Interviewed For Lakers Assistant Coach Position

The Los Angeles Lakers could be in the market to add to their assistant coaching staff after losing Jason Kidd to the Dallas Mavericks. However, despite already making a move, hiring David Fizdale as his replacement, the Lakers don’t appear to be done after the latest rumors surrounding former Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks.

The Lakers have made a point since the hiring of Frank Vogel to surround him with other head coaches as his assistants. Kidd and Lionel Hollins were two of the first coaching hires that were made after Vogel, and with Kidd leaving, it appears they have no plans to stop doing that.

Reportedly, the Lakers interviewed Brooks for an assistant coaching position, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Lakers have interviewed former Wizards coach Scott Brooks for a potential spot on Frank Vogel’s staff, league sources say.@espn reported last week that former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale would soon join the Lakers after Jason Kidd’s departure to coach Dallas. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2021

It’s unclear why the Lakers would be interviewing more potential assistant coaches after replacing Kidd with Fizdale. Perhaps they are simply looking to make their coaching staff bigger than last season, or they are anticipating more departures in the near future.

The latter would make some sense, as it was reported that Kidd could look to poach some Lakers assistants to join him with the Mavericks. No moves have been made yet, but Kidd has plenty of time to start assembling his staff.

For the Lakers, getting more quality coaches to join Vogel’s staff is never a bad thing. As it stands, the Lakers will already have Fizdale and Hollins as the two main coaches behind Vogel. Adding Brooks to that will ensure solid leadership in all phases of the game.

NBA Board of Governors approves new Lakers owners

The NBA Board of Governors recently voted unanimously to approve the sale of 27% of the Lakers to Mark Walter and Todd Boehly. Billionaire Phillip Anschultz recently decided to sell his stake in the Lakers, quickly finding buyers from Magic Johnson’s ownership group with the L.A. Dodgers.