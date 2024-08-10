France & USA Basketball Make History At 2024 Olympics

France and USA Basketball are making history at the 2024 Olympics in Paris as it marks the first time both gold medal games will feature the same teams.

Both men’s and women’s USA Basketball have gone a perfect 5-0 to advance to the gold medal game. The men didn’t get here without a scare, however, needing to erase a 17-point deficit against Serbia in the semifinal with LeBron James among those leading the way. On the other side of the bracket, France upset Germany in the men’s semifinals and beat Belgium in an overtime thriller in the women’s tournament.

Given USA’s dominance over the years in both men’s and women’s basketball, it is a bit surprising to see this be the first time both gold medal games will feature the same matchup. Although while men’s basketball has been included at the Olympics since 1936, women’s basketball didn’t make its debut until the 1976 Montreal Games.

USA will be looking to continue its dominant run in Paris as the same country has won the gold medal in men’s and women’s basketball at the same Olympics seven times before with them all being the Americans. USA has won the gold in both the men’s and women’s competition at each of the past four Olympics and six of the past seven.

The men will take the court first on Saturday, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. The women’s basketball gold medal game is then set for Sunday and 6:30 a.m. PT.

LeBron James and USA Basketball looking forward to playing France

Beating France in Paris definitely a tall task for the men and women, although they are both heavily favored.

The meeting between the American and French men is actually a rematch of the gold medal game from the 2020 Tokyo Games, which USA won 87-82.

France features one of the brightest young stars in the league today in Victor Wembanyama as well as some quality veterans who have been on this stage before.

The same could be said for USA with guys like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant leading the way. James, in particular, is looking forward to the matchup with Wembanyama and France.

“Super competitive,” LeBron said about the French national team. “You know, they’ve been playing together for a while. Obviously, this is Wemby’s first Olympics but that team’s been playing together for quite a while. They’ve been feeding off the crowd, so we’re looking forward to that matchup.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!