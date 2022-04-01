Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis Has Been Working ‘Extremely Hard’ To Return For Lakers
Anthony Davis
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Author

Anthony Davis has missed nearly 20 games since injuring his foot in the last game before the All-Star break in another blow to the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

L.A. has chalked up just four wins in Davis’ absence, briefly falling out of Play-In qualifying spots in the Western Conference standings. Among the main factors behind the Lakers’ slump, their defense has ranked as the fourth-worst since the forward suffered the injury.

The 29-year-old seemingly saw how badly the Purple and Gold missed him. Head coach Frank Vogel said Davis has done his best to make a prompt return to the court.

“He’s been working extremely hard and he wants to get back as quickly as possible,” Vogel said. “That’s the energy that we’ve felt from Anthony in terms of getting cleared and passing certain hurdles and then obviously ramping up his work, letting the increased workload recover and see how it responds. He’s shown a great urgency to get back on the floor so hopefully, we get him back soon.”

However, Vogel pointed out Davis will need time to shrug off the rustiness that accumulated over his six-week break.

“I think whenever any player is out for this amount of time, it usually takes some time for them to catch a rhythm.

“Obviously we saw what Paul George did the other night and I think when something like that happens, it can be the exception and it also could be a first-game energy that you don’t necessarily have when you start dealing with game-to-game soreness. Anthony is gonna be facing all of those things and hopefully we can get as much out of him as we can.”

Davis & LeBron James target Friday’s game against Pelicans for return

The latest reports claim Davis and LeBron James could join their teammates on the court as early as on Friday when L.A. takes on the New Orleans Pelicans.

James missed two games after he sprained his ankle in last week’s game against the Pelicans.

Vogel commented on the possibility, although he said the decision is up to the Lakers’ medical team and not him.

“That’s up to the medical team, those are medical decisions,” Vogel said after Thursday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz. “If there’s any chance those guys can be out there, they will be. They want to get back as quickly as they can, but those are medical decisions.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Lakers

Derek Fisher: Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant Lakers Team Had To Split Up ‘Because It Wasn’t Fun’

The break-up of the Los Angeles Lakers teams centered on Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant that three-peated in…
Img_0171-e1499111542580

Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: L.A., George Hill Have Mutual Interest

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to agree to a contract with any player in free agency so far, but they may be close…

Alex Caruso Believes Lakers’ Play-In Tournament Game Against Warriors Was ‘Blessing In Disguise’

There were several question marks about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the Play-In Tournament despite ending…
LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James Frustrated With Health & Safety Protocols After False Positive Coronavirus Test

Although the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the L.A. Clippers, the bright side is that LeBron James was available after previously…