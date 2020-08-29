Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis ‘Most Versatile And Dominant Defender’

The voting window for the NBA Awards did not take into account play in the bubble, but overtaking Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Defensive Player of the Year may have been too much for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis to overcome anyhow.

Davis spent the first couple months of the season as the clear favorite, but slipped in the standings over time. He wound up finishing a distant second place to Antetokounmpo, also is expected to edge LeBron James for MVP.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has regularly touted his players as picks to win the awards. “Anthony Davis is the most versatile and dominant defender in the game. It’s that simple,” Vogel answered when recently asked why Davis should win Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s the best rim protector, he can switch out and guard all positions on the perimeter, he’s elite with his hands and he has a skillset that’s unlike anybody else in the NBA.”

Vogel is not the only one who feels this way, as Kyle Kuzma as well as former Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. also came out in support of Davis being more than deserving.

Ultimately, however, he not only fell short but oddly received more votes for third place than second place.

When recently touting James as his choice for MVP, Vogel looked to the NFL for examples to illustrate the complete presence and influence the 17-year veteran has.

“I just think he impacts winning more than anybody in the league. His IQ, he’s the quarterback of both the offense and defense for us,” Vogel began. “If you’re going to choose one argument, when you have Tom Brady running the show offensively and Mike Singletary barking out calls on the defensive end, you’re a dominant team.

“As to all the other factors: his scoring, ability to pass the basketball and leading the league in assists, all that stuff matters, but to hav the best offensive leader in the league and best defensive leader in one player, that’s probably the best argument.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in our shows, and more!