Frank Vogel: Lakers In ‘Adjustment Period’ Without Davis, Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers hit another low this season after relinquishing a 17-point lead and losing 127-124 to the Washington Wizards in overtime.

It looked like the Lakers were finally going to snap out of their funk after racing out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but they let their foot off the gas pedal and allowed the Wizards to climb back in the third quarter.

Los Angeles battled back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth to force overtime, but 3-pointers from LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma were off the mark and the team suffered their third straight loss.

The Lakers are clearly missing Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as they have looked completely out of sorts offensively. James is the only viable shot creator off the bounce Los Angeles has at present time, so whenever he sits the team has issues generating quality offense.

“We’re just in an adjustment period,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “It’s tough for me to go back to what the last two games exactly looked like. We just didn’t get the job done tonight. We’re adjusting to some guys being out, we’re doing some good things and just falling a little bit short.

“It’s a long season, our group is remaining together, they’re fighting and we’ll get back to work.”

Being down two starters would be rough for any team, but with Davis and Schroder out specifically, it forces the rest of players on the team into roles they are not accustomed to. For example, Alex Caruso has taken on more lead ballhandling duties off the bench but his strength is a secondary playmaker who can move the ball and spot up.

James is focused on adjusting to whatever the team needs him to do, but right now the Lakers as a whole need to just play more inspired basketball.

Dudley admits Lakers are looking forward to All-Star break

With an older roster, the Lakers are one of the teams that could really use the All-Star break. Playing nearly every other day with several overtime games sprinkled this month in has clearly started to take its toll and Jared Dudley did not deny the team could use rest.

“First things first, I would say guys are definitely excited the All-Star break is coming up,” Dudley admitted. “I would be lying if I didn’t say that. Guys are definitely looking forward to that.”

