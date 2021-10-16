Frank Vogel: Lakers Are Going To ‘Give It Some Time’ Before Filling Second Two-Way Slot

With all the injuries to the Los Angeles Lakers roster, they might look to find immediate help in the form of a veteran or another young prospect who could possibly contribute early on in the 2021-22 season.

Austin Reaves, who impressed throughout the preseason, may get more minutes than originally expected given the Lakers are already missing Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza, and newly signed two-way player Sekou Doumbouya could also warrant a look. Los Angeles has one more roster spot they could use, but after their final round of cuts they could also hand out another two-way contract.

Joel Ayayi underwhelmed throughout Summer League and the preseason, which led to him being waived. While head coach Frank Vogel is hopeful he clears waivers and ends up with the South Bay Lakers, he revealed there are several options the team can take when it comes to their second two-way deal although they aren’t in a rush to fill it.

“We’re going to give it some time,” Vogel said. “I don’t know exactly how much. We’re going to continue to evaluate what’s out there.

“But we’re not moving on it today and we’re hopeful that Joel [Ayayi] rejoins us with SBL [South Bay Lakers] if he clears waivers. Same with those other guys. We’re probably looking for the best player. The ideal situation to get a big and a small … we want to get the best two players that we can. Guys that can fill in and help us if we have injuries.”

Alongside Ayayi, the Lakers also waived Mac McClung, Chaundee Brown, Trevelin Queen and Cameron Oliver though all those players could rejoin the organization with South Bay because they were signed to Exhibit-10 deals. With Doumbouya on board as the hypothetical big, L.A. should focus on a guard or wing prospect for their second two-way because as Vogel alluded to, injuries have already made an impact on the roster.

As of now, there have been no rumored players linked to the Lakers though that may change soon after teams finalize their rosters ahead of the start of the season. Hopefully an intriguing player becomes available and allows Los Angeles an opportunity to sign someone who can play sooner rather than later.

Frank Vogel praises Austin Reaves

Reaves is the early success story for the Lakers as they quickly converted his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal. He has flashed a well-rounded skillset, earning the praise of Vogel in the process.

