Frank Vogel: Lakers Will Have ‘More Strength’ Behind Approach

The Los Angeles Lakers would seem to be at a major disadvantage with the start of the NBA season a mere two months after the team won the 2020 title. Head coach Frank Vogel’s team was full of veterans who are normally afforded much more time to recover after a season.

Training camps will open on December 1 with the 2020-21 season officially beginning on December 22. This is an extremely quick turnaround for the league, but many factors played a role in the NBA pushing for this start to the season.

And despite the circumstances, Vogel isn’t concerned about his players being ready. The Lakers’ coach spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about the start of the season and believes the team will be prepared for the start of next season:

“Our players are ready to go. Last year was about system implementation and trying to tweak the plan and put it all together. To see that plan culminate in an NBA championship, I think this season we’ll have more strength behind what we’re doing right from the start.”

Vogel brings up a very good point in that this season the Lakers will be starting at a higher level with much greater familiarity in their system and chemistry amongst themselves. Of course, there will be at least one newcomer in Dennis Schroder.

Last season the Lakers had a ton of new players with Vogel as a new head coach trying to install his system as guys adjusted to their roles. The Lakers will be able to hit the ground running this season and defending their championship will surely be motivation in itself.

Vogel has always been about the work first and foremost and he has no problems doing everything possible to have the Lakers ready when the season begins. Players are already working and preparing for next season and Vogel will have them ready to go.

Vogel: Lakers feel ‘very good’ about 2020-21 season

Familiarity and a strong work ethic throughout the organization is likely why Vogel feels fine about the quick turnaround to the 2021 season. Vogel added the Lakers are confident about the upcoming season, noting the franchise, from the top down, is one that embraces challenges and will put in all the work necessary.

