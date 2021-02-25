Frank Vogel Mum On Focus For Lakers’ 2 Open Roster Spots

With two starters in Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder missing — along with the wear and tear of a championship run followed by a historically short offseason — the Los Angeles Lakers look like they need a shot in the arm to get back on track.

The Lakers dropped their fourth consecutive game after getting blown out by a Utah Jazz team that could not miss from beyond the arc. Even with the caveat of not having Davis and Schroder, the way L.A. has lost games has been concerning.

Generally speaking, there is not much they can do other than simply play better. Though, reinforcements may be on the horizon as the front office decided to waive Quinn Cook before his contract became fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

The move opened up an extra roster spot, but head coach Frank Vogel remained mum on any potential 10-day contract options or other additions.

“We’ll always look at opportunities to improve our team, but nothing concrete right now,” Vogel said. “We’re just looking at what players are available. I’m not going to discuss any types of needs that we’re discussing internally.”

It is no secret the team could use another big man with Davis sidelined for at least the next couple weeks, but the front office could also look at wings to fill out the roster. There are not too many options who are currently available, though, so they may just end up waiting until players are bought out after the trade deadline.

Vogel hoping Horton-Tucker can produce more

In order to shake things up, Vogel decided to start Talen Horton-Tucker in place of Wesley Matthews against the Jazz. Horton-Tucker was not particularly effective as he struggled against a good Utah defense, but still flashed how he could help the team.

Vogel is not expecting any one player to make up for the loss of Davis and Schroder, but placed his faith in Horton-Tucker to give them a spark.

“We need everybody to pick up a little bit of the slack,” Vogel said. “That’s what we’re preaching with our guys. No one person has to make up for Dennis’ and A.D.’s production, but Talen is definitely one of those guys that can do a little bit more.”

