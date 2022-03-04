Frank Vogel On Possibility Of Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench For Lakers: ‘We’ve Talked About Everything’

For the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have been unable to figure out the Los Angeles Clippers, who just swept them in their 2021-22 season series after blowing them out on Thursday night.

Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers had their way with the Lakers almost from the opening tip. The Lakers were able to close out the second quarter on a 14-0 run to get within three, but the wheels fell off completely in the third quarter when they gave up a 26-2 run. The team never recovered from the damage and had to face the unfortunate fact that they remain without a win since the All-Star break.

After not making a move at the trade deadline, it feels like the Lakers do not have many options left to make a run at the end of the season. However, one possibility has been moving Russell Westbrook to the bench and head coach Frank Vogel did not deny that all options are on the table. When asked if it’s a possibility, he had a simple response.

“We’ve talked about everything. We’ve talked about everything,” Vogel admitted.

This is a pretty remarkable admission from Vogel, who tries his best to keep his ideas close to the vest, but it sounds like he is running out of answers.

Westbrook has mentioned on multiple occasions how often his role is changing, and Vogel believes that’s a product of the team and coaching staff just looking for ways to win.

“We’re trying to coach the whole team. We’re trying to find solutions that are best for the team and that’s everything that we’re doing. We’re looking at all of our players and how we’re using them and if we’re getting down 20 every night, we’re going to adjust our team.”

Before the season, Westbrook was expected to be the third star to get them over the hump, but his play as of late merits discussion as to whether or not he belongs in the starting lineup.

To his credit, Westbrook had a solid night against the Clippers, scoring 17 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists. But his fit alongside LeBron James remains clunky at best and a move to the bench could give more on-ball opportunities and perhaps give him more free reign to play the way he is accustomed to. While there is no guarantee that the shift could benefit the team, at this point, it might not hurt to try something drastic.

James still believes in Lakers chances

James has maintained all season long that he and the Lakers have enough on the roster to make noise in the playoffs. Even though the losses have to be wearing on him, James remained confident in himself and the rest of the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!