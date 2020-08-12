Frank Vogel Surprised Lakers Came Together So Quickly

Frank Vogel has proven to be the right head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers as he managed to lead them to the top of the Western Conference in his inaugural year at the helm..

It was well-reported that Vogel was not the Lakers’ first or even second choice, but he has been exactly what they needed with his ability to connect with the roster and get them to play with maximum effort on both ends of the floor.

After adding Anthony Davis and several veterans during the offseason, it was widely expected the team would need some time to gel and build chemistry. Instead, they hit the ground running and were hitting their stride before the NBA hiatus.

“I thought we had a chance to be really good. I didn’t think it would take place as early on in the season as it did for us,” Vogel recently said. “But we’re not there yet and right now our team is not even talking about the No. 1 seed or seeding.

“It’s really a stay-in-the moment mindset, focus on our habits and try to win each game that we play. I do think early on we were all surprised it took shape as quickly as it did.”

Vogel deserves a ton of credit for how he has managed to keep the team focused on their goal despite several adverse situations, but the players have also done an excellent job of keeping each other accountable.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis set the tone for the team on a nightly basis and Los Angeles has clearly benefitted from it.

Vogel respecting all potential playoff opponents

While the Lakers have long secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, there remains plenty of uncertainty over who they will face in the first round of the playoffs.

Entering Wednesday, that still could wind up being the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns or San Antonio Spurs.

“I don’t believe we’re going to get a typical eight seed in that matchup,” Vogel said. “The West is loaded, there’s a lot of good teams in there, and we’re going to get a team with some serious firepower.”

