Frank Vogel Addresses Nets’ Rumored Interest In Lakers Assistant Phil Handy

With the 2019-20 NBA season nearing its end, rumors naturally start swirling around potential offseason movements for not only players but coaches as well. As such, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy reportedly has been targeted by new Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash as he looks to assemble his staff.

Handy joined Lakers head coach Frank Vogel last summer and has been a valuable part of the team thanks to his championship pedigree and player development skills. But when asked about his potential departure, Vogel said he was not aware if the Nets are interested.

“It’s really just like the rest of the league if any of our assistants have an opportunity to have an advancement, we typically would grant permission,” Vogel said. “But it would be case by case. I don’t know anything about the situation you mentioned.

“[Handy] has been in the Finals the last five years and obviously has great experience and background working with LeBron, does a great job with our whole group in player development, and has been an integral part of our success this year.”

Before joining Vogel’s staff, Handy had already worked with the Lakers, serving as a player development coach and looking after the likes of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol during the 2011-13 seasons.

He then signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach and worked with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving over their four NBA Finals appearances, winning the franchise’s first championship during that time.

Handy also was part of Nick Nurse’s staff when the Toronto Raptors claimed their first-ever title last season.

