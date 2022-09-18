Free Agent Isaiah Thomas Denies Report He Worked Out For Lakers

With training camp quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers roster appears to be set. Most expected a trade of Russell Westbrook this summer in hopes of bringing back multiple rotation pieces, but that has yet to materialize as the Lakers are intent on keeping future first-round picks.

However, keeping Westbrook on the team is even more peculiar after Los Angeles decided to bring back Dennis Schroder on a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal.

The jam at the guard position only makes a future deal a more likely scenario, though there haven’t been many rumors up to that point. In the event the Lakers do end up making a trade to open up some guard spots, they’ve begun to workout several free agents who could add some depth at the end of the bench.

Isaiah Thomas was mentioned as a workout participant recently, but the veteran denied that report, via his Twitter account:

No I didn’t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh https://t.co/KY0mOZgY2j — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 17, 2022

Thomas has played two stints with L.A., with the most recent one coming on a 10-day deal with them during the 2021-22 season. Despite being older and a defensive limitation, Thomas showed he still has some scoring and shooting chops that most teams wouldn’t mind having off their bench.

While Thomas confirmed himself he didn’t work out for the Lakers, perhaps that’s for the best because they’re in desperate need of wings who can credibly defend. As it stands, Patrick Beverley appears to be the one who will primarily be guarding wings, while Schroder and Westbrook are projected to handle point guard duties.

The recent reports of free agent workouts could be nothing, or it could be indicative that a move to clear multiple roster spots is on the horizon. For now, the situation is worth monitoring.

Lakers hold workouts for Shabazz Muhammad and several others

Quality wings come at a premium in today’s NBA, but the Lakers have still done their due diligence to try and find a player who could fit that role. In a recent workout report, free agents like Shabazz Muhammad and Jeremy Lamb came in to the facility and it’ll be interesting to see if one of them gets signed at any point this year.

