Full Lakers 2024 Preseason Schedule With Matchups Against Timberwolves, Suns, Bucks & Warriors

In addition to releasing their 2024-25 regular season scedule, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their full 2024 preseason schedule.

The Lakers will play six preseason games in total, with two of them in Palm Springs and one in Las Vegas. The games at Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs Area and at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas were previously announced.

Los Angeles will get an opportunity to go up against playoff teams in the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. They’ll also see the Golden State Warriors, who always give Los Angeles a good challenge. The Lakers will see the Suns and Warriors twice, most likely due to proximity.

The preseason will kick off in Palm Springs for the first two contests against the Timberwolves and Suns. The Lakers will then travel to Las Vegas where they’ll take on the Bucks and Warriors. They’ll close things out on the road against Phoenix and Golden State in a rare back-to-back.

The preseason schedule comes on the heels of the 2024-25 regular season schedule being announced, giving fans something to look forward to the next couple of months. While Los Angeles typically limits players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, this year’s preseason will be interesting to watch because it’ll mark head coach JJ Redick’s professional coaching debut.

Normally, there isn’t much to take away from preseason games because they are used as evaluation periods for players on the roster bubble or to try out different lineup combinations and schemes. But in this case, it’ll be a good window into how Redick envisions the team playing on both sides of the floor.

Rui Hachimura, James and Davis will most likely see limited action through the six games after participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but the rest of the roster should see ample run. Younger players like Dalton Knecht and Bronny James should get minutes, as well as returners like Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis.

Preseason could also be the first time LeBron and Bronny share the floor together, a moment that people will be eagerly waiting to see.

Lakers 2024 preseason schedule

Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Greater Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena, 7:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 6: vs. Phoenix Suns, Greater Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 10: at Milwaukee Bucks, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, 6:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 15: vs. Golden State Warriors, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, 7:00 p.m. PT

Oct. 17: at Phoenix Suns, Phoenix, Footprint Center, 6 p.m. PT

Oct. 18: at Golden State Warriors, San Francisco, Chase Center, 7 p.m. PT

