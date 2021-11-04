G.O.A.T. Fuel By Jerry Rice Named Official Energy Drink Of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they are partnering with G.O.A.T. Fuel to be their official energy drink sponsor. The sponsorship will include things like digital presence, retail promotion and in-arena signage, as well as a twice-per-year ceremony honoring front-line workers.

G.O.A.T. Fuel was created and developed by NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and members of his family. This is a historic deal, as it is the first time the Lakers have created an energy drink partnership.

Rice — who is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history — shared his excitement about this partnership with the Lakers.

“The Lakers are one of the greatest sports teams of all time, and I’m excited they’ve chosen G.O.A.T. Fuel as their first official energy drink,” Rice said. “Seeing how dedicated the team is both on and off the court, we’re thrilled to offer to help keep them energized and fueled up with our health-focused drink, which is not just an energy drink, but a whole lifestyle.”

The Lakers shared a similar sentiment with Rice and the G.O.A.T. Fuel brand.

“We want nothing but the best for our players and successful, enduring careers are always the goal. And with the longest career of a wide receiver in NFL history, we feel Jerry Rice and his team at G.O.A.T Fuel have a good understanding of longevity and durability,” said Tim Harris, President, Business Operations, Lakers. “We’re excited to bring them on as the first official energy drink of the Los Angeles Lakers.”

The 2021-22 season is signaling a massive marketing shift from the Lakers, coming to agreements with several new major sponsors. They already changed their jersey sponsorship from Wish to Bibigo, and they came to terms with DWS as the global investment sponsor of the Lakers.

G.O.A.T. Fuel is yet another potentially massive global brand to join the Lakers this season.

