Gabe Vincent: Everyone In Lakers Organization Wanted Nuggets At Some Point In Playoffs

The 2023-24 season was a tough one for Gabe Vincent as he spent most of it sidelined and only appeared in 11 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vincent’s first year with the Lakers didn’t go quite as planned, but he has started to look more like the player they signed in free agency as he is getting better each game. Despite the lack of time on the court, Vincent’s already become a trusted rotation player for head coach Darvin Ham.

Like Los Angeles, Vincent is quite familiar with the Denver Nuggets as he met them in the 2023 NBA Finals. Vincent had a strong series for the Miami Heat on both ends of the floor and figures to play a large role for the Lakers.

With Game 1 on Saturday, Vincent expressed how much he and everyone in the organization is looking forward to the series.

“Definitely excited,” Vincent said.”Always a blessing to be in the playoffs. Great first round matchup, a matchup I think everyone in this building wanted at some point, whether it’s now or later on.”

Jamal Murray’s given the Lakers problems defensively and Vincent explained that he and others will get their chances to defend him. “I’m sure I’ll be guarding him at some point, everyone will guard him, it’s gonna be a long game, gonna take all five, it’s a team game. But we’re looking forward to competing and trying to come away with a win.”

The Nuggets are the favorites to repeat as champions, though Vincent believes they have their own weaknesses that the Lakers will look to exploit.

“I think everyone has weaknesses,” Vincent said. “They play a certain way, they play a really good brand of basketball and you just can’t get bored with the game plan. You got to trust it, trust the process of it because they’re gonna play their way the entirety of the game and they outlast a lot of people. It’s gonna be a hard-fought game, it’s gonna be a mental challenge as well as a physical challenge, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Vincent hasn’t been great offensively, but his defense and veteran savvy should serve the purple and gold well in this matchup.

The Laker guards will all need to be at their best if the team hopes to upset the Nuggets. For example, Austin Reaves emphasized how important it’ll be for D’Angelo Russell to get off to a hot start.

