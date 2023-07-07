Gabe Vincent Explans Why He Signed With Lakers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers had some things to figure out in free agency, but they did well to address all the needs they had.

One area was the backcourt as the Lakers had several guards hitting free agency, but they were able to quickly find some help as they agreed to terms with Gabe Vincent on a three-year deal. Vincent is coming off the best stretch of his career where he started on a Miami Heat team that made the Finals.

Vincent was a coveted target for several teams when free agency opened up, but he explained why he signed with Los Angeles, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Yeah, I mean things move quickly. Obviously we’re only a couple days after free agency started and pretty much in the same day, my fate was sealed. I got the news, got the call and was overjoyed. Sharing the news with my family and friends, there’s a lot of excitement around it.”

Vincent also discussed what brings to the table and how the pieces will fit together with him onboard, via ESPN Los Angeles:

“I think they have a little bit of everything. They have size, they have athleticism, they have leadership, they got stars. I think I bring a little bit of toughness on defense, I can bring some playmaking, I can make an open shot. I think I showed in Miami my game’s pretty versatile. I can wear a number of hats and play with a number of guys, so I think I can come in just try to impact winning in a number of ways and every night it might be different depending on how this season shakes out and what roles shake out to be. “But I think I can impact the game in a positive way with any group on the court, so I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to do that.”

The Lakers roster is flush with talent and depth, so it makes sense why Vincent found them so attractive as a landing spot. Although he may not start with D’Angelo Russell coming back on a two-year deal, he will at worst be a key piece off the bench who can step into a larger role should they need him to.

As far as his fit, he’s the perfect guard next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as he can be productive both on and off the ball. Vincent is a welcomed addition to the purple and gold and should be a huge part of the team during the 2023-24 season.

Dennis Schroder signs two-year deal with Raptors

Shortly after Vincent signed with the Lakers, the writing was on the wall for Dennis Schroder, who hoped to come back. Instead, the German guard quickly found a new home as he signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!